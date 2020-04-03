Cremation row rages on

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has slammed the withdrawal of a circular which it said, was issued two days ago by the Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, stating that in case of a death by Coronavirus, irrespective of religion, the body will be cremated.

Shriraj Nair spokesperson said in a press release that, "to everyone's surprise this circular was withdrawn within hours by Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik who tweeted that the circular issued by the commissioner stands withdrawn."

Nair added, "We condemn this move by the minister and also think it is an insult to the commissioner, who in his wisdom, and after considering all scientific aspects issued the circular keeping the health of the citizens in mind. We also condemn the appeasement politics at this time of a pandemic. Cremation of a body is the most scientific way of destroying the virus, many countries are following this."

Malik hit back, "this country's fight against Coronavirus will go by World Health Organization (WHO) norms. The BMC also has to follow WHO norms, and that is why the circular was taken back and rectified. This is a country which runs according to law. We are not going to be dictated to by the VHP or any other fanatic organisations."

Nair though brushed aside the minister's argument asking, "where is the question about being fanatical? The civic commissioner did not issue the circular after seeking the VHP's advice! He used his wisdom. It is according to the international scenario. Let us not indulge in politics over the health of our citizens.

This cremation applied to all other faiths."

Despite several efforts, Pardeshi remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates