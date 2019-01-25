Crew member working on Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Kabir Singh dead after freak accident

bollywood

A 35-year-old crew member, Ram Kumar, died in a freak accident on the sets of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's new film Kabir Singh. The incident happened in a five-star hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, where the film's unit is staying. It happened before the shoot could commence.

Kumar was a resident of Uttar Pradesh and was working on the film as a generator operator. It's reported that he was checking the water level in the generator when his muffler got entangled in the generator's fan and he got pulled in. Kumar sustained serious injuries on his head, and was rushed to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was put on a ventilator. He passed away after a few hours. Kumar is survived by three brothers and a sister.

The producers of the film, Cine1 Studios and T-Series Films, issued a joint statement: "We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Ram Kumar. We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event."

