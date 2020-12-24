Crew on Rajinikanth's film positive

The shooting of the Rajinikanth-starrer, Annaatthe was halted after four of the film's crew members tested positive for COVID-19, sources said.

Production house Sun Pictures said the actor and other members have tested negative. "To ensure utmost safety #Annaatthe shooting has been postponed," Sun Pictures shared on its Twitter handle after announcing the news.

The film's shoot had first been impacted when the lockdown was announced. It then resumed in Hyderbad on December 14. It was not immediately clear if the actor would stay put in the Telang-ana capital or return to Chennai.

Directed by Siva, the movie also features Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Cast members including Meena, Khushbu and Prakash Raj feature in supporting roles.

