Cricket Association of Bengal to wait for Supreme Court's July 5 hearing

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) would wait for the Supreme Court's hearing on July 5 on implementing the Lodha Committee's recommendations, its president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said here on Saturday



Sourav Ganguly

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) would wait for the Supreme Court's hearing on July 5 on implementing the Lodha Committee's recommendations, its president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said here on Saturday. "We will wait for Supreme Court's final order on July 5," Ganguly told reporters after a Special General Meeting (SGM) here.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) have now written to all state associations, asking them to act even before the hearing. "It's mentioned in the letter that you cannot make state constitution till the formation of BCCI's constitution. We will wait for the hearing," Ganguly added.

According to sources, the trustee board chairman Gautam Dasgputa has voiced his displeasure at COA chief Vinod Rai continuing in office despite turning 70. Citing example of former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah's sarcastic birthday wish to Rai, the official said: "We must also send him a thank you note."

The BCCI state units have rejected almost all contentious issues that are critical to BCCI's reforms as some members have said that it appears unreasonable and unconstitutional to disqualify any person above 70, and also have strongly rejected the one-state, one-vote and cooling off period.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever