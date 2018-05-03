Cricket Australia, BCCI in war of words over Day/Night Test

Sutherland feels that it is CA's prerogative to decide on the pink ball Test against India at Adelaide from December 6-10 but BCCI Committee of Administrators' (CoA) chief Vinod Rai once again made it clear that the game will not take place



Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland yesterday said India's refusal to play a day-night Test during the series later this year is driven by a desperation to win Down Under even as the BCCI stayed firm in its rejection of the proposed match.

Sutherland feels that it is CA's prerogative to decide on the pink ball Test against India at Adelaide from December 6-10 but BCCI Committee of Administrators' (CoA) chief Vinod Rai once again made it clear that the game will not take place. "I think personally the home country should have the right to schedule matches as it sees fit and start them at whatever time of day they want," Sutherland told SEN Radio.

When Rai was contacted by PTI, he said: "I don't think BCCI's stand will change. As it has already been decided, D/N pink ball matches will continue at the first-class level. Duleep Trophy will be played under lights once again." Rai, however, said that India's reluctance to play D/N Test does not imply that the two boards are on collision course.

Sutherland went to the extent of saying that India are only focussed on "winning the series" rather looking at future of the game.

A senior BCCI official said there was nothing wrong in aiming for win. "Obviously, we want to beat Australia in Australia and what's wrong in it? If they can strategise how easily they can beat us, we will look after our interests. The BCCI has never been convinced about the quality of pink kookaburra balls," he said. India will tour Australia for three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs from November 21 to January 19.

