Cricket Australia hails players' post-scandal conduct

The men's national team had no conduct citings during 2018-19 season, the first clean sheet in seven years, and code of conduct charges at all levels dropped 74 percent, CA chairman Earl Eddings said.

Steve Smith speaking to journalists

Australian cricketers' once-notorious behaviour has significantly improved amid attempts to clean-up the game's culture after the ball-tampering scandal, Cricket Australia said Thursday.

"Everyone in Australian cricket is well aware that it's not just winning that counts, but how we play the game, and the players have certainly embraced that spirit," Eddings said.

He said umpires had also reported they were being accorded more respect from players as the new, less abrasive culture beds in.

CA's bid to shed the "ugly Australian" image comes after cricket's standing in the sports-mad nation reached its lowest ebb last year when players cheated by trying to alter the ball with sandpaper in a Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

In the fallout, three top players received lengthy bans, the national coach quit and numerous CA officials left the organisation.

An independent review commissioned by CA, slammed cricket's "arrogant" culture, criticising both players and officials for chasing victory with no thought of morality or the spirit of the game.

Eddings said lessons had been learned and change was being implemented.

"While there is always room for improvement, these are very good signs which demonstrate meaningful change and will have a positive and lasting impact on Australian cricket at all levels," he said.

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) also praised the way players had worked for cultural change.

"At all levels, the players understand their role as ambassadors in growing the game and are to be congratulated for the way they are conducting themselves both on and off the field," ACA president Greg Dyer said.

A few months back, Steve Smith had opened up about his time off cricket. Speaking to the media for the first time since a tearful press conference on his return to Australia in the aftermath of the controversy, Smith opened up on a range of issues.

He said in quotes on the Cricket Australia's website: "I've made a mistake and it was a big mistake and I'm trying to move on from that and improve as a person. "There have been some dark days where I haven't wanted to get out of bed and things like that. "I've had tough days, I've had my ups and downs. But I've been really fortunate to have a close group of people around me to help me through those difficult times." Smith's ban applies to international and domestic cricket but he has featured in T20 leagues in Canada and the Caribbean.

He will be available for Australia's World Cup and Ashes campaigns in England and he expects a hostile response from the English crowds. "Hopefully [I will] get another opportunity to play for Australia," he said. "And if that's in a World Cup and Ashes, so be it."

