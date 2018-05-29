Cricket Australia: No 'credible evidence' of match fixing

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland urged the Qatari broadcaster to hand over its footage to the International Cricket Council following Sunday's documentary



Cricket Australia said it wasn't aware of any "credible evidence" linking two of its players to match-fixing after a TV sting was aired by news channel Al Jazeera. CA chief James Sutherland urged the Qatari broadcaster to hand over its footage to the International Cricket Council following Sunday's documentary.

"Although not having been provided an opportunity to view the documentary or raw footage, our long-standing position is that credible claims will be fully investigated," Sutherland said. "Cricket Australia will continue to fully cooperate with the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit. Neither the ICC or Cricket Australia is aware of any credible evidence linking Australian players." The Al Jazeera programme claimed pitches were doctored to achieve desired results.

