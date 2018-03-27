Cricket Australia sponsors concerned after ball tampering scandal

There are concerns that broadcasters could use the controversy as a bargaining chip. Sponsors of the team made clear they were not happy



Representational Image

Cricket Australia was under mounting pressure to act decisively from key sponsors yesterday who voiced "deep concern" over a cheating scandal that has rocked the sport and damaged its reputation.

The crisis couldn't have come at a worse time for the governing body, which is renegotiating a lucrative TV deal, with the existing Aus$600 million (Rs 3000cr) five-year agreement expiring at the end of the year. There are concerns that broadcasters could use the controversy as a bargaining chip. Sponsors of the team made clear they were not happy, amid fears of the fallout on their brands.

"This is deeply disappointing and certainly not what anyone expects from our national cricket team," airline Qantas, whose logo is on the team shirts, told AFP. Commonwealth Bank, which sponsors the national women's team, said it wanted a full explanation.

