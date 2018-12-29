Cricket Australia warns MCG fans after racist chants on Indian team

cricket

Representational Image

After Indian cricketers were subjected to racist chants, Cricket Australia yesterday warned a section of MCG crowd to avoid such slurs in the ongoing third Test here. According to a ESPNCricinfo report, CA received complaints of racial taunts directed towards Indian players and fans during the first two days of the third test.

Cricinfo has footage of instances and it passed that on to CA. It is alleged that spectators were shouting "show us your visa" in the bottom tier of the MCG's Great Southern Stand.

"Victoria Police and stadium security are monitoring the behaviour of the crowd and have had discussions with fans to remind them about appropriate crowd behaviour," a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying.

