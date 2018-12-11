Cricket Australia's Big Bash League to use Bat Toss instead of Coin Toss

cricket

It has to be either mountain or plain, if the away skipper calls right, then he will be given the chance to decide on what he wants to do

Rohit Sharma flipping a couple of bats

The Big Bash League season 8 is all set to kick-off on December 19, when Brisbane Heat take on Adelaide Strikers.

Some reports suggest that the organizers are set to introduce a fresh form of toss and do away with the traditional coin toss.

According to reports, the BBL is set to introduce the bat toss instead of the coin toss.

The way the bat toss works is, the home captain flips the bat in the air with one side of the bat being Mountain and the other side of the bat being Plain. The side on which the bat lands, once it hits the ground, determines the winner of the toss.

It has to be either mountain or plain.

If the away skipper calls right, then he will be given the chance to decide on what he wants to do.

There is a lot of intensity regarding the new form of toss.

Cricket Australia's head of BBL, Kim McConnie exclaimed excitedly, "For me, it's a great moment which reflects what BBL is about. If you think about a coin toss it's not really what kids do. If you're out in the backyard what do you do? You toss the bat to decide," said McConnie.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates