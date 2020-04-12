Cricket coach Shaikh Habib sanitises Aurangabad

Even as government agencies are fighting the Coronavirus tooth and nail, an Aurangabad cricket coach has taken up the responsibility to try and sanitise as many homes in his city.

Shaikh Habib, 48, who is a childhood friend of former India all-rounder and batting coach Sanjay Bangar, has been going building-to-building, spraying disinfectants for four hours every day for the last one week in Aurangabad, which has witnessed 15 positive cases.

"I just want to contribute something to society in fighting against the Coronavirus. I give two hours every morning and evening to this. It gives me immense satisfaction. I won't forget the blessings which I received from elderly people after sanitising Matoshri Vrudhashram," Habib told mid-day on Saturday.



Habib sanitises an area in Aurangabad during lockdown



Habib has spent his own money to buy a 20-litre spray pump and a sanitising kit. His nephew Arshad Shaikh, 20, accompanies him in this cause. Habib has been getting calls from different parts of the city to sanitise their area. Even Imtiyaz Jaleel, a Member of Parliament from Aurangabad, called Habib to spray the Himayat Baugh area.

However, Habib, who works as a loan recovery agent in a private bank, is concerned about his son Haseeb, 20, currently studying at Ilford in East London. "I am in constant touch with him. Thankfully, this pandemic has not affected East London," said Habib.

