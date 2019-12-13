Cricket fraternity wishes Yuvraj Singh on his 38th birthday!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

New Delhi: India's former star all-rounder and stylish batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on December 12. Many sports stars from the cricket fraternity took to micro-blogging website Twitter to extend birthday wishes for the 'Southpaw' who was the man of the tournament at the ICC World Cup 2011 and played a vital role in India's dream run in the mega event.

"Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. @YUVSTRONG12," Indian skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. ðÂÂÂ @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

"Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck @YUVSTRONG12," Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina called Yuvraj a 'superstar' in his wish.

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh RainaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

"Wishing a very happy birthday to superstar @rajinikanth. May you always stay blessed & healthy," Raina tweeted.

"Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

The 38-year-old Yuvraj Singh had announced that he was retiring from all forms of cricket on June 10 this year.

In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj Singh had cemented his place in the cricket books as a dependable player who was a definite match-winner and could showcase his talent with the bat, ball as well as on the field.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates