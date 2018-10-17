Cricket is my life, but dad wants me to get a job and earn: Indian blind cricketer Deepak Malik

cricket

My father wants me to stop playing cricket, get a job and earn a living, says man-of-the-match Deepak Malik, who helps India's blind team beat Sri Lanka by 34 runs in second T20 game

India's blind team batsman Deepak Malik drives en route his unbeaten knock of 106 against Sri Lanka during the second T20 game at Islam Gymkhana, Marine Drive yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Deepak Malik was a delighted man after guiding India to a 34-run win over Sri Lanka in the second game of the five-match blind T20 series at Islam Gymkhana yesterday. But would the news of his match-of-the-match-winning performance (an unbeaten 106 off just 62 balls) please his truck-driving father back home in Bhainswal, Haryana? Unlikely!

"My family want me to stop playing cricket, get a job and earn a living. My father reminds me that I have to earn money, more so because he is ageing. I realise that he is right, but cricket meri jaan hai [cricket is my life]. How can I leave it? I urged papa to manage for a few more years," Malik, 23, told mid-day yesterday.



Hawasingh Malik

Truck driver dad

Malik helped India post 236 for two at Marine Drive yesterday. In reply, the islanders managed 202 for nine in 20 overs. Malik, a B3 category (partially blind) cricketer, lives with his father Hawasingh, 51, whose truck-driving job fetches him R9,000 per month. Malik has been representing the Indian blind team since 2014. In the last ODI World Cup held in Dubai earlier this year, he scored around 800 runs and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament which India won by beating Pakistan by two wickets in the final. "It's very hard to manage my home as my father is the only earning member in our family. I have no job. The only time we earn money is when we win tournaments or awards just like today's man-of-the-match prize of R5000. We don't avail of match fees," remarked Malik.

Jobless Deepak

Haryana is known to encourage sportspersons and reward them for their achievements. However, Malik has a different opinion: "I have requested the Haryana chief minister for a job several times, but I have yet to receive any response. A job and financial rewards aside, we don't even get a congratulatory message from the chief minister. What can you expect in such a scenario?" Malik asked.

The second year BA student added: "I've never thought about rewards. I just want to play for my country. Hame karodo rupay nahi chahiye, bus logon ka sath chahiye [We do not want crores of rupees, but only people's support]. When players like Kohli or MS Dhoni score centuries, we celebrate them like a festival. If such a player stays unbeaten in any World Cup, you can imagine how people will react, but that is not the case in blind cricket."

