Cricketer Jemimah plays with her 'good boy' Theo

India women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who is also a hockey player, posted a video on social media recently playing with pet dog Theo. "Feels good playing hockey after years! And @theo.the_boxer has been my toughest opponent so far while still being the good boy that he is," she wrote on Instagram.

Jemimah Rodrigues is an allrounder on the Mumbai women's cricket team and is in the Under-17 Maharashtra hockey team.

In June 2018, she was awarded with the Jagmohan Dalmiya Award For Best Domestic Junior Women's Cricketer by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

