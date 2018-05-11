Cricketer Kapil Dev is a fan of Sugandha Mishra!

Sugandha Mishra feels fortunate to work with legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja and Virender Sehwag on the show and says their sense of humour is amazing



Kapil Dev

Sugandha Mishra has made a name for herself in the comedy world. But, it was a dream come true for her when she knew that legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was a fan of hers, which she considers a special moment. She says Kapil said on the show Dhan Dhana Dhan that he is familiar with her work and was full of praise of the actress and her comic skills.

When Sugandha Mishra met Kapil Dev backstage on the show, he asked if they have met before. To which she said they are meeting for the first time. Kapil however insisted that they have met several times and went on to explain to the flabbergasted actress that he is quite fond of her Didi Acts and is a huge fan and often watches those videos. Sugandha, reveals he was over the moon after hearing such compliments.

Sugandha Mishra feels fortunate to work with legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, Ajay Jadeja and Virender Sehwag on the show and says their sense of humour is amazing. She claims to be fond of co-star Shilpa Shinde and says her team can perform without rehearsals as everyone shares a great bond and are in sync with each other.

