Cricketer Mitchell Starc's brother wins high jump gold

Mitchell Starc's younger brother Brandon achieved a personal best of 2.32m to clinch the biggest medal of his career after the silver at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games



Brandon Starc

Mitchell Starc's younger brother, Alyssa Healy's brother-in-law — Commonwealth Games champion Australian high jumper Brandon Starc has quite a cricket connection but ask him about it and he says "Naah, not my sport." Starc achieved a personal best of 2.32m to clinch the biggest medal of his career after the silver at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games. He mostly laughed at questions on his cricket connection. A question on his brother Mitchell was an inevitable one. Starc was quick to brush it aside.

"No, I don't follow cricket. That's my brother's sport. I played when I was younger but not that wasn't mine. We played when we were younger in the backyard, that's it," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever