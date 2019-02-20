Cricketer Nitish Rana ties the knot with girlfriend Saachi Marwah

cricket

The attendees included Unmukt Chand, Rishabh Pant, KKR CEO amongst other big names from the cricketing world.

Nitish Rana with Saachi Marwah and Unmukt Chand

Delhi team captain and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana got married to his longtime girlfriend Saachi Marwah on February 19, 2019. The couple had got engaged last year.

Saachi Marwah is an interior designer by profession and is a co-founder of a design studio.

Nitish Rana took over the captaincy of Delhi team from Gautam Gambhir in November 2018, after Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket.

Nitish Rana has had a stellar time with Kolkata Knight Riders so far, scoring 304 runs in 15 games last season. KKR made it to the play-offs, but failed to go further ahead last year.

In October 2018, Nitish Rana was named in India A's squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy. In December 2018, Nitish Rana was named in India's team for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

