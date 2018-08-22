Cricketer Sajana represents India Green while Kerala rains damage her home

national

Even as the flood renders her family homeless, Kerala's woman all-rounder has no way to reach the state till the situation there normalises, as she plays for India Green in the Women's Senior T20 Challenger Trophy in Bengaluru

Sajana S (Insert); her house in Kerala's Wayanad district

With the Kerala floods claiming more than 300 lives and leaving thousands of people homeless, the situation in the state has slowly turned into a nightmare over the past couple of days. However, the suffering is no less for those who are away from home and trying hard to stay focused at work, even as news related to the disaster continues to pour in.

The last week has been the toughest for Kerala's woman all-rounder Sajana S, 23, who was playing for India Green in the Women's Senior T20 Challenger Trophy in Bengaluru.

Even though she was aware of the fact that the rains had submerged her house located in Kerala's Wayanad district, and that her parents had been shifted to a relief camp, she had to fulfil her commitment towards her team.

Speaking to mid-day from Chennai, where she is staying with a couple of her friends, an emotional Sajana said, "My parents are safe, but all their clothes have been damaged. They have been living in that condition for a week now. I really want to meet them, but I can only go there once the situation normalises."

Sharing her concerns regarding the restoration of the house, which mainly runs on the money that her father earns as an autorickshaw driver, she said, "I am not aware of the extent of the damage, but from what my family told me, it's in a very bad shape. It might take a lot of time to put the house in order. Even my father's rickshaw has been completely damaged. We hope the government contributes significantly for the families that are worst affected."

Sajana, who returned with 28 runs in three innings and remained wicketless for the tournament, added, "It was very difficult to remain focused and not think about my family back home. My performance in the tournament wasn't up to the mark and I wish to do better in future."

