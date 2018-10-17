Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy willing to show off dance moves in Caribbean

cricket

Veda Krishnamurthy

India batswoman Veda Krishnamurthy is known to be a hard-hitter, but few know that she is good on the dance floor too. Veda turned 25 yesterday, and along with a birthday wish, the official Twitter handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) also put out a video of Veda and India captain Mithali Raj showing off some dance moves on the sidelines during the 2017 Women's World Cup.

"Will she be bringing out the moves again next month at @WorldT20?" read the caption of ICC's social media post. To this, Veda was quick to reply in the affirmative. "It's the Caribbean!!! I'm sure I have got some moves stocked up. Thank you for the wishes," she wrote back. India are pooled alongside Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland in Group B of the ICC World T20 that kicks off in the Caribbean from November 9.

