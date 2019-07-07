Search

Cricketers and celebrities throng Wimbledon

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 15:41 IST | Corrospondent

England cricketer Stuart Broad arrives at Wimbledon with his singer girlfriend Mollie King

Cricketers and celebrities throng Wimbledon
England cricketer Stuart Broad arrives at Wimbledon with his singer girlfriend Mollie King

Gareth Southgate and wife Alison

England football manager Gareth Southgate and wife Alison experience tennis action from the Royal Box in London on Saturday.

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga’s girlfriend Noura El Shwekh

Jo-Wilfred Tsonga’s girlfriend Noura El Shwekh

Kim

Kim cheers  for hubby Andy

Roger Federer’s wife Mirka

Roger Federer’s wife Mirka

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

tennis newsroger federersports news

Fan Gets Emotional After MS Dhoni's Retirement News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK