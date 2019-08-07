Cricketers bid adieu to their 'favourite politician' Sushma Swaraj

cricket

Sushma Swaraj was one of the most admired politicians in the country and as soon as the news of her demise broke out, prominent personalities took to Twitter to remember the BJP leader.

Sushma Swaraj entering the Parliament in Delhi (Pic/AFP)

Former Minister of External Affairs and one of BJP's tallest leaders Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, She was 67-years-old at the time of her demise.

The senior BJP leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year due to health reasons.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had accompanied Sushma Swaraj in the hospital.

Sushma Swaraj was admired by all of the political class across parties, as soon as the news of her demise broke out prominent personalities took to Twitter to remember the politician.

The sporting fraternity took to social media and paid their condolences to the former Minister of External Affairs.

Former Indian Test captain Anil Kumble wrote, "Saddened to hear about the passing of #SushmaSwaraj. Her contribution & dedication towards the nation and its people won't be forgotten. Rest in peace."

Saddened to hear about the passing of #SushmaSwaraj. Her contribution & dedication towards the nation and its people won't be forgotten. Rest in peace. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 7, 2019

Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted, "I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for India."

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Former India cricket and commentator Aakash Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "One of my favourite politicians.....lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace.."

One of my favourite politicians.....lots to admire. Heartfelt condolences. Huge loss. Rest in peace.... ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #sushmaswaraj — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay his condolences to Sushma Swaraj, "Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened by the news of Sushma Ji's demise, may her soul rest in peace. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 7, 2019

Sushma Swaraj in her last tweet, hours before her death, had ironically thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scrapping of Article 370 and helping her see the monumental day in her lifetime. She had written, "Narendra Modi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet referring to the abrogation of Article 370.”

