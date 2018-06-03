Cricketers Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues turn singers for physio Tracy's birthday

India women cricketers Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues composed a song to greet team physiotherapist Tracy Fernandes on her birthday

India women cricketers Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues composed a song to greet team physiotherapist Tracy Fernandes on her birthday. BCCI Women posted a video (screen grab above) on their Twitter handle on Saturday and captioned it, "It is our physiotherapist Tracy Fernandes' birthday and here's beautiful tribute from @shikhashauny and Jemimah Rodrigues. Our cricketers can also compose songs, sing and play musical instruments."

"Thank you tracuuu for every little thing you do," went the lyrics. Jemimah is seen playing the guitar and the tune seemed very similar to American singer Bruno Mars' hit single, Count on Me. Team India play their first game of the Asia Cup against hosts Malaysia today. They celebrated Rajeshwari Gayakwad's birthday on Friday.

