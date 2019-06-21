Cricketer's son Karan gets drafted into American league baseball

other-sports

Karan Patel became the first player of Indian origin to get drafted into the American baseball league. He will play for Chicago White Sox.

Karan Patel (Pic/Twitter)

A 22-year-old boy of Indian origin Karan Patel made it into the Major League Baseball when he was picked up by Chicago White Sox two weeks ago.

In an interview to TOI, Karan Patel said, "It is a very special development for the Indian community here. Generally, the Indian parents here push kids into academics or maybe just allow them to play cricket."

Earlier, Rinku Singh, who is now a WWE wrestler tried his hand at MLB after he won a baseball talent hunt in India. But he could not make a mark and later turned to wrestling. Another Indian name that had American baseball hopes was Dinesh Patel but that too faded out later on.

It will be interesting to see how Karan Patel's baseball career shapes up and will he be the catalyst to many more Indians being featured in American baseball.

Also, it will be interesting to see if this news will influence interest in baseball in India as well.

