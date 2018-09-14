Two by One: These cricketers represented two different countries

cricket

Former cricketer Kepler Wessels, during his career, played for South Africa and has also played for Australia in the past. On his birthday today, we look at cricketers who played for two nations

Eoin Morgan and Luke Ronchi

Eoin Morgan



Ireland - 2006-09. Matches - 23. Runs - 744. Highest - 115. Average - 35.42

England - 2009-present. Matches - 185. Runs - 5772. Highest - 124*. Average - 38.73

Amir Elahi

India- 1947.

BATTING

Matches - 1. Runs - 17. Highest - 13. Average - 8.50.

BOWLING

none

Pakistan - 1952.

BATTING

Matches - 5. Runs - 65. Highest - 47. Average - 10.83.

BOWLING

Matches - 4. Wickets - 7. Best performance - 4/134. Average - 35.42.

Billy Midwinter

Australia - 1877-87.

BATTING

Matches - 8. Runs - 174. Highest - 37. Average - 13.38.

BOWLING

Matches - 8. Wickets - 14. Best performance - 5/78. Average - 23.78.

England - 1881–82.

BATTING

Matches - 4. Runs - 95. Highest - 36. Average - 13.57.

BOWLING

Matches - 4. Wickets - 10. Best performance - 4/81. Average - 27.20.

Luke Ronchi



Australia - 2008. Matches - 4. Runs - 76. Highest - 64. Average - 38.00.

New Zealand - 2013-present. Matches - 85. Runs - 1397. Highest - 170*. Average - 23.67

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi

England - 1932-34. Matches - 3. Runs - 144. Highest 102. Average - 28.80

India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 55. Highest - 22. Average - 11.00.

Kepler Wessels



Australia - 1982-85. Matches - 24. Runs - 1761. Highest - 179. Average - 42.95

South Africa - 1992-94. Matches - 16. Runs - 1027. Highest - 118. Average - 38.03

Albert Trott

Australia - 1895. Matches - 3. Runs - 205. Highest - 85*. Average - 102.50

England - 1899. Matches - 2. Highest - 23. Highest - 16. Average - 5.75

Abdul Hafeez Kardar

India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 80. Highest - 43. Average - 16.

Pakistan - 1952-58. Matches - 23. Runs - 847. Highest - 93. Average - 24.91

Sammy Guillen

West Indies - 1951-52. Matches - 5. Runs - 104. Highest - 54. Average - 26.

New Zealand - 1956. Matches - 3. Runs - 98. Highest - 41. Average - 16.33

Kepler Wessels

Australia - 1983–85. Matches - 54. Runs - 1740. Highest - 107. Average - 36.25

South Africa - 1991-94. Matches - 55. Runs - 1627. Highest - 90. Average - 32.54

Ed Joyce



England - 2006-07. Matches - 17. Runs - 471. Highest -107. Average - 27.70.

Ireland - 2011-present. Matches - 72. Runs - 2349. 160*. Average - 36.13.

