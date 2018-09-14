Two by One: These cricketers represented two different countries
Former cricketer Kepler Wessels, during his career, played for South Africa and has also played for Australia in the past. On his birthday today, we look at cricketers who played for two nations
Cricketer Eoin Morgan plays for England and has also played for Ireland in the past. On his birthday today, we look at cricketers who played for two nations.
Eoin Morgan
Ireland - 2006-09. Matches - 23. Runs - 744. Highest - 115. Average - 35.42
England - 2009-present. Matches - 185. Runs - 5772. Highest - 124*. Average - 38.73
Amir Elahi
India- 1947.
BATTING
Matches - 1. Runs - 17. Highest - 13. Average - 8.50.
BOWLING
none
Pakistan - 1952.
BATTING
Matches - 5. Runs - 65. Highest - 47. Average - 10.83.
BOWLING
Matches - 4. Wickets - 7. Best performance - 4/134. Average - 35.42.
Billy Midwinter
Australia - 1877-87.
BATTING
Matches - 8. Runs - 174. Highest - 37. Average - 13.38.
BOWLING
Matches - 8. Wickets - 14. Best performance - 5/78. Average - 23.78.
England - 1881–82.
BATTING
Matches - 4. Runs - 95. Highest - 36. Average - 13.57.
BOWLING
Matches - 4. Wickets - 10. Best performance - 4/81. Average - 27.20.
Luke Ronchi
Australia - 2008. Matches - 4. Runs - 76. Highest - 64. Average - 38.00.
New Zealand - 2013-present. Matches - 85. Runs - 1397. Highest - 170*. Average - 23.67
Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi
England - 1932-34. Matches - 3. Runs - 144. Highest 102. Average - 28.80
India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 55. Highest - 22. Average - 11.00.
Kepler Wessels
Australia - 1982-85. Matches - 24. Runs - 1761. Highest - 179. Average - 42.95
South Africa - 1992-94. Matches - 16. Runs - 1027. Highest - 118. Average - 38.03
Albert Trott
Australia - 1895. Matches - 3. Runs - 205. Highest - 85*. Average - 102.50
England - 1899. Matches - 2. Highest - 23. Highest - 16. Average - 5.75
Abdul Hafeez Kardar
India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 80. Highest - 43. Average - 16.
Pakistan - 1952-58. Matches - 23. Runs - 847. Highest - 93. Average - 24.91
Sammy Guillen
West Indies - 1951-52. Matches - 5. Runs - 104. Highest - 54. Average - 26.
New Zealand - 1956. Matches - 3. Runs - 98. Highest - 41. Average - 16.33
Kepler Wessels
Australia - 1983–85. Matches - 54. Runs - 1740. Highest - 107. Average - 36.25
South Africa - 1991-94. Matches - 55. Runs - 1627. Highest - 90. Average - 32.54
Ed Joyce
England - 2006-07. Matches - 17. Runs - 471. Highest -107. Average - 27.70.
Ireland - 2011-present. Matches - 72. Runs - 2349. 160*. Average - 36.13.
