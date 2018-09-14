Search

Two by One: These cricketers represented two different countries

Sep 14, 2018, 12:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former cricketer Kepler Wessels, during his career, played for South Africa and has also played for Australia in the past. On his birthday today, we look at cricketers who played for two nations

Eoin Morgan and Luke Ronchi

Cricketer Eoin Morgan plays for England and has also played for Ireland in the past. On his birthday today, we look at cricketers who played for two nations.

Eoin Morgan
Ireland - 2006-09. Matches - 23. Runs - 744. Highest - 115. Average - 35.42
England - 2009-present. Matches - 185. Runs - 5772. Highest - 124*. Average - 38.73

Amir Elahi

India- 1947.
BATTING
Matches - 1. Runs - 17. Highest - 13. Average - 8.50.
BOWLING
none

Pakistan - 1952.
BATTING
Matches - 5. Runs - 65. Highest - 47. Average - 10.83.
BOWLING
Matches - 4. Wickets - 7. Best performance - 4/134. Average - 35.42.

Billy Midwinter

Australia - 1877-87.
BATTING
Matches - 8. Runs - 174. Highest - 37. Average - 13.38.
BOWLING
Matches - 8. Wickets - 14. Best performance - 5/78. Average - 23.78.

England - 1881–82.
BATTING
Matches - 4. Runs - 95. Highest - 36. Average - 13.57.
BOWLING
Matches - 4. Wickets - 10. Best performance - 4/81. Average - 27.20.

Luke Ronchi
Australia - 2008. Matches - 4. Runs - 76. Highest - 64. Average - 38.00.
New Zealand - 2013-present. Matches - 85. Runs - 1397. Highest - 170*. Average - 23.67

Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi
England - 1932-34. Matches - 3. Runs - 144. Highest 102. Average - 28.80
India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 55. Highest - 22. Average - 11.00.

Kepler Wessels
Australia - 1982-85. Matches - 24. Runs - 1761. Highest - 179. Average - 42.95
South Africa - 1992-94. Matches - 16. Runs - 1027. Highest - 118. Average - 38.03

Albert Trott
Australia - 1895. Matches - 3. Runs - 205. Highest - 85*. Average - 102.50
England - 1899. Matches - 2. Highest - 23. Highest - 16. Average - 5.75

Abdul Hafeez Kardar
India - 1946. Matches - 3. Runs - 80. Highest - 43. Average - 16.
Pakistan - 1952-58. Matches - 23. Runs - 847. Highest - 93. Average - 24.91

Sammy Guillen
West Indies - 1951-52. Matches - 5. Runs - 104. Highest - 54. Average - 26.
New Zealand - 1956. Matches - 3. Runs - 98. Highest - 41. Average - 16.33

Australia - 1983–85. Matches - 54. Runs - 1740. Highest - 107. Average - 36.25
South Africa - 1991-94. Matches - 55. Runs - 1627. Highest - 90. Average - 32.54

Ed Joyce
England - 2006-07. Matches - 17. Runs - 471. Highest -107. Average - 27.70.
Ireland - 2011-present. Matches - 72. Runs - 2349. 160*. Average - 36.13.

(All Pics/ AFP)

