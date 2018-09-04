Search

Lance Klusener birthday: Cricketers with the best bowling in an innings on Test debut

Sep 04, 2018, 17:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener ran through the Indian batting order to mark a successful Test debut by taking 8 wickets in 1996. On his birthday, we take a look at other such bowlers who created an impact in their very first Test

Lance Klusener birthday: Cricketers with the best bowling in an innings on Test debut
Narendra Hirwani and Lance Klusener. Pic/ mid-day

On this very day back in 1996, South African all-rounder Lance Klusener ran through the Indian batting order to mark a successful Test debut by taking 8 wickets for just 64 runs. We take a look at other such bowlers who created an impact in their very first Test game.

Lance KlusenerLance Klusener - 8/64
Team - South Africa. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 27 Nov 1996. (Pic/ Midday archives)

Albert Trott - 8/43
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1895.


Bob Massie - 8/53 and 8/84
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 22 June 1972. Massie took both these figures in the same Test match.

Narendra Hirwani
Narendra Hirwani - 8/61 and 8/75
Team - India. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1988. Hirwani took both these figures in the same Test match. (Pic/ Midday archives)

Alf Valentine - 8/104
Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 8 June 1950.

Jason Krejza
Jason Krejza - 8/215
Team - Australia. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 6 Nov 2008. (Pic/ AFP)

Kyle Abbott
Kyle Abbott - 7/29.
Team - South Africa. Opposition - Pakistan. Date of Test - 22 Feb 2013. (Pic/ AFP)

Dominic Cork
Dominic Cork - 7/43
Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 22 June 1995. (Pic/ AFP)

John Lever - 7/46
Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 17 Dec 1976.

Sir Alec Bedser - 7/49
Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 22 June 1946.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

test cricketcricket newssports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK