Lance Klusener birthday: Cricketers with the best bowling in an innings on Test debut

Narendra Hirwani and Lance Klusener. Pic/ mid-day

On this very day back in 1996, South African all-rounder Lance Klusener ran through the Indian batting order to mark a successful Test debut by taking 8 wickets for just 64 runs. We take a look at other such bowlers who created an impact in their very first Test game.

Lance Klusener - 8/64

Team - South Africa. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 27 Nov 1996. (Pic/ Midday archives)

Albert Trott - 8/43

Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1895.



Bob Massie - 8/53 and 8/84

Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 22 June 1972. Massie took both these figures in the same Test match.



Narendra Hirwani - 8/61 and 8/75

Team - India. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1988. Hirwani took both these figures in the same Test match. (Pic/ Midday archives)

Alf Valentine - 8/104

Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 8 June 1950.



Jason Krejza - 8/215

Team - Australia. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 6 Nov 2008. (Pic/ AFP)



Kyle Abbott - 7/29.

Team - South Africa. Opposition - Pakistan. Date of Test - 22 Feb 2013. (Pic/ AFP)



Dominic Cork - 7/43

Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 22 June 1995. (Pic/ AFP)

John Lever - 7/46

Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 17 Dec 1976.

Sir Alec Bedser - 7/49

Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 22 June 1946.

