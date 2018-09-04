Lance Klusener birthday: Cricketers with the best bowling in an innings on Test debut
Former South African all-rounder Lance Klusener ran through the Indian batting order to mark a successful Test debut by taking 8 wickets in 1996. On his birthday, we take a look at other such bowlers who created an impact in their very first Test
Lance Klusener - 8/64
Team - South Africa. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 27 Nov 1996. (Pic/ Midday archives)
Albert Trott - 8/43
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1895.
Bob Massie - 8/53 and 8/84
Team - Australia. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 22 June 1972. Massie took both these figures in the same Test match.
Narendra Hirwani - 8/61 and 8/75
Team - India. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 11 Jan 1988. Hirwani took both these figures in the same Test match. (Pic/ Midday archives)
Alf Valentine - 8/104
Team - West Indies. Opposition - England. Date of Test - 8 June 1950.
Jason Krejza - 8/215
Team - Australia. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 6 Nov 2008. (Pic/ AFP)
Kyle Abbott - 7/29.
Team - South Africa. Opposition - Pakistan. Date of Test - 22 Feb 2013. (Pic/ AFP)
Dominic Cork - 7/43
Team - England. Opposition - West Indies. Date of Test - 22 June 1995. (Pic/ AFP)
John Lever - 7/46
Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 17 Dec 1976.
Sir Alec Bedser - 7/49
Team - England. Opposition - India. Date of Test - 22 June 1946.
