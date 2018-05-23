Crime Branch arrests two history-sheeters from Khar in Mumbai

Mumbai Crime Branch also recovered gold and silver, worth Rs 2.10 lakh, that the two had allegedly stolen from Botad area in Gujarat

Two persons, accused of crimes like murder, robbery and house-breaking, were arrested from suburban Khar by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch.

An official said that Dharmendra Singh (23) and Rajesh Pandey (26) were arrested by Crime Branch's Unit 9 near SST Mall on road number 5 in Khar on May 20. Three firearms and 17 rounds of ammunition were recovered from them. They also recovered gold and silver, worth Rs 2.10 lakh, that the two had allegedly stolen from Botad area in Gujarat.

"The interrogation of Dharmendra Singh has revealed that he was involved in the murder of a builder in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," an official said. Further investigations were underway, he added.

