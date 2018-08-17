Crime Branch, NGO rescue nine-year-old girl from Bhandup businessman's house

crime

The Bhandup-based accused, who is currently absconding, had brought the minor girl from Jharkhand to take care of his 18-month-old son

Representational Image

Acting on a tip-off from a resident of a Bhandup-based high-rise, the Mumbai Crime Branch's social service department along with the members of an NGO rescued a nine-year-old girl from a businessman's house in the same building. The accused, identified as Chandan Shiv Agarwal, had brought the girl to the city to look after his 18-month-old son.

However, investigation has revealed that she was forced to do household chores as well. After the case was handed over to the Bhandup police, they registered an FIR and launched a search operation for the accused.

Speaking to mid-day, a police officer said, "Pratham NGO, which has been working with the Crime Branch's social service unit for the past couple of years, first received information about the girl and found out her location. Thereafter, they contacted the special juvenile aid police unit, who then conducted a raid at the apartment on August 10. The girl has been staying at the rented apartment for the past six months."

He further said, "On being asked, the girl revealed that she had been staying in the apartment for the past couple of months. She was asked to take care of the accused's son, but was also helping in household work like cleaning utensils and cooking."

Following the rescue operation, the girl was sent to a Mankhurd-based observation home. According to her statement, she hails from a tribal village in Jamtara, Jharkhand, where her mother and five sisters stay. She also mentioned that the businessman didn't pay her any money for the work she used to do.

Police sources said the person, who gave them information about the girl, also mentioned that she would often be locked inside the flat for days when the accused went out of station.

The officer further added, "A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act 1986 and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. Further investigation into the matter is on."

