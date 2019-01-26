Crime Branch to go to US to bring back Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar

crime

Sohail Kaskar

The wait to interrogate underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew, Sohail Kaskar, will soon be over for law enforcement agencies. According to sources, next week, members of the Mumbai Crime Branch will fly to the United States for his custody.

An officer said, "A 5 to 6 member team will fly to the US to take custody of Sohail Kaskar, and if everything goes as per plan, then by next Saturday he will be on Indian soil." Sohail, 39, was arrested in Spain in June 2014, and extradited to the US in September 2015 on charges of narco-terrorism, providing material support to Colombian rebels and sending heroin to the US. Sohail was indicted by the US Justice Department in 2015 with three others for his alleged role in the conspiracy.

According to the police, the four arrested included Kaskar, two Pakistani nationals residing in Spain — Hameed Chishti aka Benny, and Wahab Chishti aka Angel — and Ali Danish. Last year in the month of November, a Crime Branch team took custody of Ali Danish, and brought him back to India.

On September 12 last year, Kaskar was sentenced by a US Federal Court to 'time served', after he plead guilty on four counts, paving the way for his deportation to India, as he was caught with an Indian passport. India and the US signed a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty in 2005, which will come into play for the deportation. It is said that Kaskar will help Mumbai police to learn more about Dawood Ibrahim.

