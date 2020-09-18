Mumbai: Crime Branch to probe death of 26-year-old beaten up by cop

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday transferred the case of 26-year-old's death after being allegedly beaten up by an officer at RCF police station in Chembur, to the Crime Branch.

Mid-day on Thursday reported that two cops picked up Sohail Sheikh and his uncle Tayyab Mansoor Sheikh from the latter's home on Tuesday afternoon. At the police station, the officer thrash thrashed them with a belt, following which Sohail, a hypertension patient, collapsed and died the next day at a hospital. Mansoor had also alleged that the officer threatened to book him and Sohail in a fake drugs case if they didn't give him Rs 2.5 lakh. The officer allegedly let them go after taking a bribe of Rs 50,000.

MCD worker stabbed in Delhi over cleaning issue

Vishwas Nangara Patil, additional commissioner (law and order) of Mumbai Police Department, confirmed that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The RCF police registered an accidental death report on Wednesday. "We will look into the family's allegation. The post-mortem was conducted on Thursday and the report is awaited, which will ascertain the cause of death," a senior IPS officer told mid-day.

The family has said police didn't let them take Sohail's body home. "He was buried at Nariyalwadi cemetery at Byculla in presence of police, while our family was waiting to conduct the last rites at their Chembur home. At the cemetery, only 10 people were allowed for the last visit. The behaviour of the police was very bad," said Qurban Sheikh, Sohail's younger brother.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news