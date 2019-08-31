Crime: Bride trafficking racket busted in Nepal

crime

Four Chinese nationals among 10 arrested for running the racket

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau of Nepal Police arrested 10 people including four Chinese nationals on Saturday for allegedly running a bride trafficking racket.

The four Chinese nationals who were arrested from Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu were identified by the police as Zhen Xianjdong, Zhang Donghui, Quan Zhan Peng and Qin Liyang of China's Hubei province.

The Nepali operatives were identified as Rina Tamang Bibirani, Parbati Gurung, Amrita Gurung, Usha Ghimire, Roj Tamang and Bharat Tamang,informed Senior Superintendent of Police Ishwar Babu Karki. "They were involved in trafficking Nepali girls and women to China as brides," he said.

"At first, we arrested two Chinese -- Quan and Qin with two Nepali brides from the Tribhuwan International Airport on Wednesday as suspicion grew over them. We later came to know about the racket. We arrested the eight others and rescued five victims," Karki futher added.

The Nepali operatives working for the Chinese reportedly used to lure girls and women from remote parts of of the mountainous country by promising them of lucrative jobs in China.This is said to come as a part of "bride-buying practice" which is known to be prevalent in some parts of China where the married females from Nepal are re-sold as personal property to others by their own "groom".

According to the police Chinese grooms reportedly paid one million rupees to the Nepali operatives for arranging a bride who should be uneducated and hailing from a financially backward family, but should be good looking and unsuspecting.

Girls and women who were victims of the racket were to hail from Kaski, Chitwan, Sunsari and Lamjung districts of Nepal. One of the Nepali operatives had rented a house in Tokha to train the victims to become 'perfect brides' for Chinese men, police said.

The grooms were also given a chance to have a video chat with their 'prospective brides' before preparing fake marriage documents. The police have also seized 12 mobile phones, 2.2 million Nepali rupees and other foreign currencies from the arrested.

