Crime: Man disguised as 81-yr-old arrested at Delhi airport

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi for trying to catch a flight to New York while disguised as an 81-year-old.

"A man named Jayesh Patel reached Terminal-3 of IGI airport on Sunday on a wheelchair posing as an elderly man. He even tricked the initial security check and got his immigration cleared," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh was quoted by IANS as saying.

Also Read: British man among two held at IGI airport for using fake ticket for entry

"CISF was suspicious about him as his voice didn't match his age. Despite grey hair, his skin seemed to be quite young as there were hardly any wrinkles on his face," the CISF spokesperson told CISF.

Patel hails from Ahmedabad and had assumed the name of Amrik Singh with a fake passport. He could not escape the final security check despite all his efforts. Patel was been handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation.

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates