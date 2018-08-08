Crime: Man having extra-marital affair with 40-year-old woman sets her ablaze, held in Uttar Pradesh

crime

A man, who had set ablaze a 40-year-old woman, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, and her two kin in Nashik, Maharashtra, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh, an official said today. The accused, Jalaluddin Khan (55), had set afire the woman, Sangita Suresh Devre, her married daughter and infant granddaughter at her home in Panchavati locality here on Monday after an argument.

While the nine-month-old infant and Devre died, the third victim, who suffered 80 per cent burn injuries, was admitted to the Nashik Civil Hospital, where her condition was stated to be serious, Panchavati police station in-charge Madhukar Kad said. Following the incident, the man, who is married, fled to Aligarh in UP. The Nashik Police managed to trace him and arrested him from Aligarh last evening, Kad said. The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), he said. Khan was having an affair with Devre for the last one year.

They had a heated argument over some issue on Sunday, the official said. He came to her home past midnight on Monday. Devre's 19-year-old daughter and her granddaughter were also in her home at that time, he said. Khan poured kerosene on all three, set them afire and fled the scene, the official added.

