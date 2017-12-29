Crime: 13-year-old girl raped by youth in Muzaffarnagar

Dec 29, 2017, 15:15 IST | PTI

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself in Muzaffarnagar district

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself in the district, police said on Friday. A case has been registered against the youth Jai Prakash on the complaint of the girl's family yesterday. The youth is absconding.

representational picture

The girl has been sent for medical examination.

