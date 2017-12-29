Crime: 13-year-old girl raped by youth in Muzaffarnagar

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself in Muzaffarnagar district

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth when she stepped out of her house to relieve herself in the district, police said on Friday. A case has been registered against the youth Jai Prakash on the complaint of the girl's family yesterday. The youth is absconding.





The girl has been sent for medical examination.