Search

Crime news: Seven-year-old girl raped in Alwar district in Rajasthan

Published: Jun 06, 2020, 13:18 IST | Agencies |

Accused abducts seven-year-old girl from her house, takes her to a secluded place and rapes her

Jaipur: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, abducted the seven-year-old girl from her house on Wednesday night while she was sleeping in the verandah, they said. He took her to a secluded place and raped her, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's family.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and he was arrested, Alwar SP Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK