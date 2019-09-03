Crime: Passer-by killed as criminals fire on police in Delhi

crime

The miscreant was aiming to shot the constable but the bullet hit the passer-by instead.

A 50-year-old passer-by was reportedly killed after getting hit by a bullet fired by a miscreant who was being chased by a policeman in Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said. The miscreant was aiming to shot the constable but the bullet hit the passer-by instead.

"Our constable Ajay, who is posted in the Nand Nagri police station, was passing through the Tanga Stand around 11.39 p.m, when he noticed some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car," Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) told IANS.

On inquiry, the car sped away, but the constable tried to chase it, said Thakur."During the chase, a man from the car opened fire at the constable, but the bullet hit a passer-by. The culprits managed to escape. The victim was immediately rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors. The deceased was later identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh Vihar in Delhi," Thakur added.

According to IANS, the police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and teams have been formed to nab the accused.

With inputs from IANS

