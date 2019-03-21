Crime Patrol completes 1000 episodes

television

Crime Petrol, which was first aired in May 2003 successfully completes 1000 episodes and is raring to go enabling, and empowering the audience to safeguard themselves and those around them

The Previous Season- Crime Patrol Dastak Poster

Crime Patrol has consistently brought to some light criminal cases that shook the nation and taken the onus to spread awareness on how citizens can safeguard themselves by learning to read the warning signs.

The series, which was first aired in May 2003, has been the pioneer in the crime genre, successfully empowering people across age groups by creating awareness about the various atrocious crimes committed and justice that followed. The show successfully completes 1000 episodes and is still empowering the audience to safeguard themselves and those around them.



Sanjeev Tyagi

Actor Sanjeev Tyagi, who essays the character of a Police officer in the show shares, "I've had a wonderful experience working with the show. Because of the show, we as actors have got so much respect even in our real life. Where ever we go, people treat us very nicely and they relate our characters, what we portray in the show and think that we are as good as how we are shown on TV. People look at us with more prestige than what an actor experiences because we play the good cop. In its own way, the show has made the viewers and citizens aware of what is happening around them and how one can actually help in stopping such criminal activities. People do meet us an tell us that a particular episode was good and they have learnt something new from it. It's a mind-blowing experience and I hope we keep doing this well."



Rajendra Shisatkar

Ranjendra Shisatkar who has been the part of the show for many years playing the character of a Police inspector shares, "There is a lot to say and after completing 10 years working with the show, summing my experience in 2-3 lines won't do justice. It has been a great experience. I myself have had the privilege to learn so many things thanks to this show. Now I don't have to tell people that I'm an actor… the show has given me a lot of good recognition and respect. It's amazing how not a daily soap but a late-night crime show has received so much popularity and people relate the show a lot. Because of Crime Patrol, I think the bad image of police that they are corrupt has changed and the police come and thank me for saying that because of your show people have a positive image about us. The makers have been very great too and have let me carry out my own style while acting which makes me stand out. Thank you and congratulations to the entire team of Crime Patrol and Sony on this success."

