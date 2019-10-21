Crime: 'Stalker' arrested after shooting at a minor girl in Etah

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): A man was arrested after a shooting at a 15-year-old in Etah. He was also held for stalking and making advances towards the Class X student.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the police said that the incident happened when the girl was returning from her tuition classes on Wednesday afternoon. The district police chief said the man started following her on a bike and made advances towards her as the teenager cycled her way home. Then he intercepted the girl on her way and fired a shot at her that hit her knee. Then he fled as the girl fell down. Listening to the girl’s screams, locals gather at the spot, took her to the hospital in the area and reported the incident to the police.

The senior sub-inspector of the police station in the area said that the man knew the teenager. He was picked up soon after the incident and was charged with sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 307 (attempt to murder) under the Indian Penal code.

