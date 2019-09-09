Crime: Teen girl held for stealing Rs 10 lakh from her home

A 19-year-old girl was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10 lakh from her home in Kandivali and eloping with her boyfriend, police said on Monday. The girl, identified as Radha Gupta, and her boyfriend Amir Naushad Khan, a resident of Govandi, were picked up on Sunday from Kalina where they were hiding, an official said.

"On August 30, the girl stole Rs 10 lakh and ran away with her boyfriend. When her parents came to know of the theft, they filed a complaint with Kandivali police station. We nabbed the duo after placing their mobile phones under surveillance," he informed. He said Rs 7 lakh was recovered from the girl. "She has told police that she wanted to help Khan start a business. Gupta and Khan met at a wedding in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh," the official told PTI.

Senior Inspector Nitin Pondkule of Kandivali police station told PTI that the duo was produced in a local court which remanded them in police custody for a day.

