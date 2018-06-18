Caught on camera: Telangana public official booked for kicking woman in the chest

Woman hits MPP Gopi with her footwear following an argument over property dispute; he retaliates by kicking her in the chest

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Immadi Gopi has been booked for kicking a woman over a property dispute.

The woman had purchased a property from the Dharpally MPP a few months back. However, Gopi did not hand over the possession of the property and demanded an additional amount.

'The victim had purchased the property for Rs 33 lakh from Gopi. Today, the woman, along with her few community members, went to the residence and asked Gopi to hand it over to her. Gopi demanded more money and threatened her,' said the ACP of Nizamabad north.

He further said that after the woman hit MPP Gopi with her footwear, he retaliated by kicking her in the chest.

The other members later broke open the door of the residence and vandalised all the furniture.

A case was registered against MPP Immadi Gopi for kicking and threatening the woman. Another case would be registered against the woman and her community for vandalising the furniture.

