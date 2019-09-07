Crime: Wanted criminal, with bounty on head, nabbed in UP

A criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head was captured by the police after an encounter in the Bhikanpur forest on Friday evening.

The police received a tip-off from one of its informers about the criminal, identified by them as Farmaan hiding in the Bhikanpur forests with one of his accomplices. The criminal was accused of various charges including cow slaughter against him.

After receiving the information, the police apprehended the criminal and his associate. In the encounter, the criminal sustained a bullet injury in the encounter. A constable named Atul was also injured in the encounter. Both the injured persons have been admitted in the Hasanpur Hospital in the Saidangali police station limits.

"On Friday evening, police attempted to stop two criminals for checking. They did not stop and opened fire on the police. In the counter-action by police, one criminal sustained a bullet injury while the other criminal managed to flee from the situation. Combing operations are on to nab him," Vipin Tada, Superintendent of Police (SP), Amroha told PTI.

"The captured criminal's name is Farman. He was wanted in three different cases of cow slaughter. There was a Rs 20,000 bounty declared on his head. We recovered a bike and a country-made pistol from his possession," he further added.

With inputs from PTI

