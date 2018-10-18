Crimea teen's shooting rampage kills 17

international

Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was carried out by student Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, who was captured on security camera footage carrying a gun in the technical college in Kerch

Rescuers carry an injured victim. Pic/AFP

At least 17 people were killed and dozens more wounded, most of them teenagers, after an attack on a college in Russian-annexed Crimea on Wednesday, with conflicting versions referring to a lone shooter and a bomb.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the attack was carried out by student Vladislav Roslyakov, 18, who was captured on security camera footage carrying a gun in the technical college in Kerch and whose body was later found with gunshot wounds. The Investigative Committee said all victims died of gunshot wounds.

Committee spokesman Andrei Przhezdomsky said bomb squads were working "at the blast site", adding that the body of Roslyakov was found in the college next to a pump-action gun. The Investigative Committee said 17 were killed in the attack. Crimean leader Sergei Aksyonov said "The supposed killer shot himself, it's a student in the fourth year. His body was found in the library on the first floor."

