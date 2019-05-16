Crimes in Shamli: Man beaten to death by wife; woman beaten over dowry

crime

Representational picture

Muzaffarnagar: A 31-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife and in-laws over a family dispute in Shamli district and his body was dumped in a drain. The victim Harish was killed on Wednesday in Khedi Karmu village under Kotwali police station area in the district, Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Rathore said.

A case of murder has been registered against four persons and the victim's wife Shivani along with a relative Shivam was arrested, the SHO said. According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's mother, Harish had gone to his in-laws house in the village to attend a wedding function where he was killed by the four accused after a confrontation over a family dispute. The accused later dumped his body in a nala (drain), it said. The complainant has named Shivani, her brother Mohit, her mother Anju and a relative Shivam as the four accused in the crime.

Woman beaten to death over dowry in Shamli, husband arrested

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand in Balheda village in Shamli district. Ruma was killed on Wednesday under Jhinjhana police station area, they said.

A case has been registered and her husband Achin Kumar, father-in-law Chuhad Singh and sister-in-law Sonia were arrested, police said. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on, they said Ruma was married to Achin three years ago and since then she was being harassed over dowry by her husband, they added.

