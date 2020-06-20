Mumbai crime: Criminal nabbed again for murder tests COVID-positive

Kailash More, the 25-year-old robbery accused who was recently arrested for committing another crime days after being released, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was on Friday admitted to JJ Hospital.

The test report of two other accused who were also caught with him are awaited.

More allegedly murdered 50-year-old Sundar Nadar after he along with several other criminals were released by the government on June 9 due to the pandemic. The Bangur Nagar police arrested More and his accomplices on June 16 for allegedly committing the murder in Malad West on June 14.

More was arrested by the Bangur Nagar police in connection with a housebreaking and theft case, but he was released on bail. A couple of months later, on March 16, the Kandivli police arrested him for allegedly planning a robbery.

In April, 22 personnel at the Bangur Nagar police station were quarantined after an accused caught in a robbery case had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maharashtra government has released more than 8,000 inmates on bail from various prisons across the state to decongest the overcrowded jails.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news