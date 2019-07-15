Criminal with Rs 20,000 bounty injured after clash with police

crime

This incident took place on Sunday night, following which the criminal was transferred to hospital for treatment

A notorious criminal who was wanted in over 18 cases that involved murder and loot with a bounty worth Rs 20,000 on his head ended up getting injured during a clash with cops in Gonda police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Akash Kulhari said.

"Amarpal was wanted in the murder of a teacher here apart from 17 other cases of murder and loot. We also had information that he was plotting to kill the Pradhan of the village. We had put a team of SOG and Gonda police to nab him, they were conducting a checking. The criminal opened fire and was injured in the returning fire by the police team, there was one more criminal with him who managed to escape," Kulhari said while speaking to reporters.

Kulhari also added that the criminal was in a stable condition and was out of danger.

Police have begun a search for the accomplice of Amarpal and a reward of Rs 10,000 has also been declared for him.

