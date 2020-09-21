Criminals break into Gurugram shop, flee with 25 laptops

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Four criminals broke into a Gurugram shop while holding a security guard hostage and fled with 25 laptops, including three new ones, and other gadgets worth Rs 6.5 lakh, police said on Monday.

Shop owner Alok Arora, a resident of Ram Nagar, said in his police complaint that he received a call from the market guard on September 18-19 night that four unidentified criminals broke open the shutter of his shop at Bhargava Palace with a rod and escaped with valuables.

"The guard informed me that the criminals wearing women's clothes also held him hostage when he tried to raise an alarm. They also snatched his mobile phone," Arora said.

The owner said 22 of the 25 laptops were used one. Also, some servers and cash were also stolen, he said.

"The crime was captured on CCTVs installed outside and inside the shop. The footage revealed that the miscreants escaped in a Maruti Brezza, the registration number of which was found to be fake," Subhash Boken, a Gurugram Police spokesperson, said.

"A case has been registered under the IPC against unknown miscreants. Police is investigating," he added.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever