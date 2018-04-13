Criminals involved in Rs 25 lakh robbery held in Delhi

The three accused have been identified as Ajeet, 27, Saurabh, 23, and Vikranth 22





Three persons, who robbed a man of Rs 25 lakh cash and a scooty in the national capital earlier this month, were arrested on Friday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ajeet, 27, Saurabh, 23, and Vikranth 22. All of them hail from Haryana.

The police said they recovered nearly Rs 12 lakh from their possession.

"On March 3, the motorcycle-borne accused chased a person from Model Town who was carrying Rs 25 lakh cash in his scooty," Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said.

"As the man reached Shastri Nagar, they intercepted him and took away the scooty in which the money was kept," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever