Crisp show by Parle!

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English's (Vile Parle) left-handed batsmen—Raza Mirza (238) and Sai Sanil (173 not out) along with off-spinner Sanskar Dahelkar (7-13) helped their school post a huge 375-run win over St Jude's High School in the under-14 Giles Shield at Azad Maidan on Monday.

Raza and Sai stitched a 362-run stand for the third wicket which allowed Parle Tilak post a mammoth 468 for three in the allotted 45 overs. Dahelkar was just unplayable during his 12-2-13-7 spell. In reply, St Jude team managed just 93 with the help of 41 extras.

In another one-sided affair at the same maidan, IES VN Sule Guruji Vidyalaya (Dadar) thrashed OLPS (Chembur) by 229 runs.

IES VN Sule Guruji's Ayush Mhatre

Ayush Mhatre, who registered his maiden double ton against Gokuldham High School two weeks ago, scored an unbeaten 202 on Monday. He needed only 154 balls for his consecutive double ton which was laced with 34 fours and two sixes.

In reply, the Chembur side were bundled out for a mere 73, thanks to left-arm spinner Dharsh Murkute and pacer Ishan Ghadigaonkar, who claimed five and three wickets respectively. Defending champions Al Barkaat MMI (Kurla) survived a big scare against VK Menon Academy (Borivli) in a closely-contested low scoring encounter at Oval Maidan.



Al Barkaat MMI's Kavya Gori



They, however, managed a three-wicket win thanks to left-arm spinner Kavya Gori, who picked up six for 38, leg-spinner Shaikh Yaseen and pacer Vedant Bhilare, who got two wickets each.

The Borivli school posted a meagre 88, but the Kurla outfit lost their top six batsmen for 64 with Yaseen playing a sensible knock of 24. No. 7 batsman Shaurya Desai chipped in with 22. VK Menon's pacers Rupesh Thapa and Sahil Malbari claimed three wickets each.

