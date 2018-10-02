Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape by model in hotel penthouse suite

football

"When Ronaldo completed the sexual assault, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman," it said

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing allegations of rape by a former model who accuses the Portuguese superstar of attacking her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009. Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus in Italy's Serie A, rejected the charges as fake news during a live chat on Instagram. "What they said today, fake — fake news," the Portuguese star, 33, said in a post that was later deleted.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009. Mayorga alleges in the lawsuit that she was pressured into signing a nondisclosure agreement to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking $200,000 in penalties and damages.

In the suit, Mayorga said she met Ronaldo on the evening of June 12, 2009 at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. It said she accepted an invitation to join Ronaldo and others in his penthouse suite to enjoy the view of the Las Vegas strip. She was invited to join guests in a hot tub but she declined because she did not have a bathing suit, the complaint said. Ronaldo offered her clothing and then followed her into a bathroom where she was going to change clothes, it said.

After she refused his demand to perform oral sex and said she wanted to leave, Ronaldo pulled her into a bedroom and anally raped her while she screamed, the complaint said. "When Ronaldo completed the sexual assault, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman," it said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever