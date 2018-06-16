Cristiano Ronaldo agrees 18.8mn pounds tax settlement, says source

The agreement still has to be ratified and will likely come with a two-year jail term - although sentences of up to two years are not generally served in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay the Spanish taxman 18.8 million euro (Rs 148 cr) to settle a tax fraud claim, a legal source said yesterday.

